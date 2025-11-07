For the Record - Nov. 7, 2025

New districts: An article in the Nov. 6 Section A about six Republican members of Congress affected by redistricting under Proposition 50 said Ontario and Fontana are in Los Angeles County. They are in San Bernardino County.

