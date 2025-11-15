For the Record - Nov. 15, 2025

Crossword puzzle: In the Nov. 13 Entertainment section, the Crossword was attributed to Ben Wildman-Tobriner and Stephanie Wildman. It was written by Stella Zawistowski.

Sally Kirkland: In the Nov. 13 Entertainment section, the obituary for Kirkland said she never married. She married and divorced twice.

