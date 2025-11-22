For the Record - Nov. 22, 2025

Corgi controversy: An article in the Nov. 20 California section about an ethics complaint against L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia quoted Mejia campaign spokesperson Jane Nguyen as saying the campaign’s 2026 logo featuring a corgi is “far” different from the controller’s official city logo. She said it is “in fact” different.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.