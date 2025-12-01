For the Record - Dec. 1, 2025

College students: In the Nov. 30 California section, a story about students heading out of state said that Oregon State is among the universities attracting the highest number of California students and that its athletics programs are a particular draw. The institution is the University of Oregon.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.