For the Record - Dec. 4, 2025

Reignited fires: In the Dec. 2 Section A, an article about fire agencies failing to put out blazes said Ventura County firefighters knew the charred skeleton of a tractor was still smoking when they left it. They knew it was still hot, not smoking.

Film and flight: An article in the Dec. 2 Entertainment section about the symbiotic relationship between Hollywood and the aviation industry stated that commercial travel began at Los Angeles International Airport in 1979. It began in 1949.

