For the Record - Dec. 10, 2025

Police pursuit: An article in the Oct. 29 Section A about a homicide suspect fleeing on the 210 Freeway said he was headed east on a motorcycle before crashing into a Toyota Camry driven by a San Bernardino County narcotics deputy in Upland. The suspect was headed west.

