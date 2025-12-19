For the Record - Dec. 19, 2025

Lawyer’s firm: An article in the Dec. 13 Section A about a former Los Angeles Police Department commander not facing criminal charges misidentified the law firm in which Caleb Mason is a partner. He is with Werksman Jackson & Quinn.

