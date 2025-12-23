For the Record - Dec. 23, 2025

Chuckwalla National Monument: An article in the Nov. 30 California section about a commission that brings together Native tribes to advise the federal government on the management of Chuckwalla National Monument stated that the commission was mandated by President Biden. His proclamation establishing the monument laid out the plans for the commission but did not order it.

