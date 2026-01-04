For the Record - Jan. 4, 2026

George Newman: In the Jan. 1 Entertainment section, an article about 10 new books to read in January described Newman’s “How Great Ideas Happen” as saying that Jordan Peele rewrote “Get Out” 400 times and Paul Simon composed his album “Graceland” by combing through all his previous work. The book says that Peele rewrote the film “many” times and that Simon pieced the album together from recordings he’d made during a trip to South Africa.

