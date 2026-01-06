For the Record - Jan. 6, 2026

Sen. Monique Limón: In the Jan. 4 California section, an article about state Senate President Monique Limón misquoted her. The quote should have read: “It’s a difficult time for California,” said Limón. “Not just our state, but I think the country as a whole.” (Not: “It’s a very difficult time for California,” said Limón. “Not just for California, but the entire country.”)

Wet weather: An article in the Jan. 3 Section A about California’s winter rain referred to Corte Madera as an unincorporated town in Marin County. It is incorporated.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.