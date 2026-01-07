For the Record - Jan. 7, 2026

Candlelight vigil: An article in the Jan. 6 California section about a vigil for Keith Porter Jr., a Compton man killed by an off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Northridge on New Year’s Eve, according to authorities, said Porter was 33. He was 43.

