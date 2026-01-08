For the Record - Jan. 8, 2026

Candlelight vigil: In the Jan. 6 California section, an article about a vigil for Keith Porter Jr., who was killed by an off-duty immigration agent in Northridge, according to authorities, said he is survived by a daughter who is 9. He is survived by two daughters, ages 10 and 20.

