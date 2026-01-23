For the Record - Jan. 23, 2026

South Africa flooding: In the Jan. 19 Section A, an article about South Africa declaring a national disaster after torrential rain and flooding said Kruger National Park is about 7.7 square miles. It is about 7,500 square miles.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.