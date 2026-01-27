For the Record - Jan. 27, 2026

Firefighter’s arrest: In the Jan. 23 California section, an article about the arrest of Glendale firefighter Andrew Jimenez in the death of his wife, Mayra, said she was 55 years old. She was 46.

