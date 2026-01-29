For the Record - Jan. 29, 2026

Architecture list: In the Dec. 23 Entertainment section, an article about the best L.A. architecture of the year stated that Aran Coakley is a BIG partner. He is an associate.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.