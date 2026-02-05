For the Record - Feb. 5, 2026

Activist rabbis: In the Feb. 4 Entertainment section, a review of the PBS documentary series “Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History” said that Abraham Heschel marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964, and that he brought 15 other rabbis with him. Heschel marched with King in 1965 in Selma, Ala. It was Israel Dresner who brought 15 rabbis to St. Augustine, Fla., in 1964 to march with King.

