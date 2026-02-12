For the Record - Feb. 12, 2026

Immigration raids: In the Feb. 11 Section A, an article about Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass directing police to film federal immigration operations attributed a reference to a similar directive in Chicago to Tania Unzueta, political director of Mijente. Unzueta was referring to a Chicago policy regarding city property, not one instructing police to “investigate and document” illegal activity by federal agents.

