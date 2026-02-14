For the Record - Feb. 14, 2026

Altadena demonstration: In the Feb. 13 Section A, a photo caption accompanying an article about an investigation into potential civil rights violations during the emergency response to the Eaton fire transposed the names of two residents embracing at a demonstration in Altadena. In the photo, Gina Clayton-Johnson was at right and Shimica Gaskins at left.

