For the Record - Feb. 27, 2026

“The Pitt”: In the Feb. 20 Entertainment section, an article about an episode of “The Pitt” that portrayed a rape kit exam said that once the medical provider administering the exam opens the kit, the patient cannot leave the room. It is the medical provider who cannot leave the room.

