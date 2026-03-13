For the Record - March 13, 2026

Annabel Schofield: In the March 6 California section, the obituary of model Schofield cited a quote about her being a part of the 1980s L.A. scene that was attributed to event producer David Rodgers in a 2006 Times article. That quote was from Schofield’s friend Bryan Rabin, Rodgers’ former business partner.

