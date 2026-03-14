For the Record - March 14, 2026

Regina Hall: In the March 13 Entertainment section, an article about the Oscars momentum of “Sinners” said that Rebecca Hall saluted Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan at the Image Awards. That was Regina Hall.

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