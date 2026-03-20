For the Record - March 20, 2026

L.A. political races: In the March 16 California section, an article about the final list of candidates for the June 2 Los Angeles primary elections said L.A. Unified school board member Kelly Gonez is running unopposed in District 5. Gonez represents District 6.

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