For the Record - April 9, 2026

Juvenile hall violence: In the April 8 California section, a photo caption accompanying an article about “gladiator fights” in Los Angeles County juvenile halls misidentified a probation officer as Taneha Brooks, an officer accused of allowing the fights.

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