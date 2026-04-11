For the Record - April 11, 2026

Lunar flyby: An article in the April 10 Section A about the 40 minutes the Artemis II crew spent without communications while passing the far side of the moon incorrectly identified the type of eclipse the astronauts saw as a lunar eclipse. It was a solar eclipse.

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