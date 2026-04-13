For the Record - April 13, 2026

Candidate’s residency: An article in the April 12 Section B about Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt’s residency stated that Zev Yaroslavsky runs the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. He is the director of the L.A. Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

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