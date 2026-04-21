For the Record - April 21, 2026

JPL funding: In the April 19 Section A, an article about a new budget threat to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said that the Trump administration proposed slashing NASA’s fiscal 2026 funding by 46% and that Congress ultimately approved a cut of 29%. The correct percentages are 24% and 1.6%, respectively.

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