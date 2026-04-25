For the Record - April 25, 2026

Solar project: An article in the April 20 Section A misstated the purchase price for solar power from the Pastoria plant as $1 per megawatt-hour. The state water department said it pays more than that but does not disclose exact electricity costs.

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