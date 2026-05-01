For the Record - May 1, 2026

L.A. Opera: In the April 30 Entertainment section, a review of Los Angeles Opera music director James Conlon’s farewell performances said Hyungjin Son appeared in both “Marriage of Figaro” and “Falstaff.” The latter role was played by Yuntong Han.

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