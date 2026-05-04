For the Record - May 4, 2026

Taiwanese leader: In the May 3 Section A, an article about Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te’s visit to Eswatini incorrectly said he was also known as Jimmy Lai. He is also known as William Lai.

LAPD and Olympics: In the May 2 Section A, an article about police staffing for the Olympics said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell had replaced the department’s Olympics commander with Deputy Chief Billy Brockway. McDonnell appointed Cmdr. Mario Mota to the position.

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