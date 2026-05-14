For the Record - May 14, 2026

Central Valley dairy: In the May 12 California section, an article about the Agresti Calf Ranch in Ceres, Calif., said that alleged mistreatment of animals at the facility had caused problems for Sonoma Clover, a sustainable milk brand. No animals from Agresti Calf Ranch, which opened in 2025, have ever gone on to be used for Clover Sonoma milk supplies. Clover Sonoma said after publication that no animals from Agresti Calf Ranch will be part of its future milk supply. The article also described bedding conditions provided to the Agresti calves that did not appear to meet American Humane Society standards. Clover Sonoma is not involved in the calves’ care.

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