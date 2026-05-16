For the Record - May 16, 2026

Sean McCluskie: An article and photo caption in the May 13 Section A said that McCluskie, a former advisor to gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, pleaded guilty in December to stealing more than $200,000 from a dormant Becerra campaign account. McCluskie’s plea came in November.

Martial arts photo: In the May 15 California section, a photo caption on Page B1 accompanying an article about the Gerry Blanck Martial Arts Center misidentified student Aiden Pierce as Adam Deloje.

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