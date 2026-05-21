For the Record - May 21, 2026

Eric André: An article on Eric André in the May 19 Entertainment section referred to the comedian conducting the Colburn Orchestra. Though some of the musicians are students, it was not the official orchestra. Also, a photo of André with Prateek Rajagopal was taken by Jeff Leeds Cohn, not Harry Israelson, and a photo of André conducting was taken by James Scott, not Lance Bangs.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.