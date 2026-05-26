For the Record - May 26, 2026

Faizah Malik: In the May 24 California section, an article about the L.A. City Council elections said that challenger Malik represented the developer in a suit against the city over the Venice Dell housing project. Malik, in her capacity at Public Counsel, represented a community group and taxpayers.

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