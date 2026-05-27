For the Record - May 27, 2026

Water policy: An article in the May 26 California section about a water strategy proposal from a coalition of conservation groups misstated a rough cost estimate in a quote by Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla. The figure she stated was $100 billion, not $100 million, for a tunnel project beneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

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