For the Record - June 7, 2026

SeaVees’ Tiburon Trekker: In the Weekend section in this edition, a guide to Father’s Day gifts says SeaVees’ Tiburon Trekker shoes have plastic soles. They have rubber soles. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

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