For the Record - June 23, 2026

Reflecting Pool: An article in the June 21 Section A about algae growth in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool said that ozone is composed of three oxygen molecules. It is composed of three oxygen atoms.

Democratic socialists: An article in the June 22 Section A about Los Angeles candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America said that DSA-endorsed Faizah Malik failed to push City Councilmember Traci Park into a runoff. There were only two candidates in the primary, and Park scored an outright victory over Malik.

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