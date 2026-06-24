For the Record - June 24, 2026

Inmate overdoses: An article in the June 22 Section A about Los Angeles County jail overdoses said that Robin Young was a spokesperson for the Public Health Department; they work for LA Health Services, which includes Correctional Health Services. Additionally, the article said $8 million in opioid settlement money was spent on unrelated jail costs. LA Health Services said the funds went toward medications across the jail system, including treatments for substance use disorders.

Sheriff’s Department oversight: An article in the June 22 California section about litigation seeking access to records related to incidents involving sheriff’s deputies said that former Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman is representing the Civilian Oversight Commission in its lawsuit. Sean Kennedy, a former commission chair, is the co-counsel on the case.

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