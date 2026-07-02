For the Record - July 2, 2026

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Ballet teacher: In the June 30 Entertainment section, an article about Helga Monson de Kansky said French journalist J.C. Vérots was wrong about predicting she would become famous as a dancer. Mentions of her appeared in major newspapers during her career.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom: An article in the June 27 Section A on the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom — who he says is being targeted by the Trump administration — said that the couple had steered more than $5 million via behested payments to the nonprofit California Partners Project. It was the governor who reported the payments, according to state records.

Alan Greenspan: In the June 23 Section A, the obituary for Greenspan said that he was married briefly to abstract artist Joan Mitchell. His first wife was a painter and writer who shared the same name and was later known as Joan Mitchell Blumenthal.

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