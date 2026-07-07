For the Record - July 7, 2026

Proposition 43: An article in the July 6 Section A on the upcoming statewide ballot measures that California voters will decide in the Nov. 3 election incorrectly stated that Proposition 43 included provisions involving estate transfer taxes and rescinding some existing property-related taxes. Those provisions were in a separate proposal that will not be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.