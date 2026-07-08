For the Record - July 8, 2026

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Billy G. Mills: In the July 6 California section, an obituary for pioneering Black political leader Billy G. Mills said he left the Los Angeles City Council in 1974 because of term limits. Term limits did not apply at that time.

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