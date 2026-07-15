For the Record - July 15, 2026

School mascots: An article in the July 12 California section about Marysville High School seeking to keep its Indian mascot stated that Burbank High School changed its mascot name from Indians to Bulldogs. The school’s mascot was not previously the Indians and it did not change its mascot. It was John Burroughs High School that changed its mascot from Indians to Bears.

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