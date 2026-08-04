For the Record - Aug. 4, 2026

MLK hospital: An article in the Aug. 3 Section A about Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital seeking more funding incorrectly cited the amount of Measure B funds that Cedars-Sinai received as $9.4 billion instead of $9.4 million. It also attributed a quote by Dr. Atul Nakhasi, vice president of government and community relations at MLK Community Healthcare, to Tony Weiss, director of media relations at MLK Community Healthcare.

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