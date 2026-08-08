For the Record - Aug. 8, 2026

LAPD recordings: In the Aug. 2 California section, an article about an LAPD officer’s recordings of his colleagues’ bigotry reported that a UC Irvine law professor said there is no expectation of privacy in nonpublic settings such a police locker room. She said there is an expectation for privacy in such places.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.