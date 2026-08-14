For the Record - Aug. 14, 2026

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Travis Barker: In the Aug. 13 Entertainment section, a photo of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was credited to Hulu. It should have been credited to photographer Daniel Rojas.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.