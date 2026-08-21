For the Record - Aug. 21, 2026

Point Reyes National Seashore: An article in the Aug. 16 Section A about the future of Point Reyes National Seashore contained a comment from a rancher that incorrectly characterized federal regulations governing the area. The rancher, Nicolette Hahn Niman, said that because the area is a national seashore, and not a national park, it has fewer regulations governing preservation. Though a seashore and park can be different in some respects, two laws dating to the 1970s direct the National Park Service to manage and regulate parks and seashores using the same standards.

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