For the Record - Aug. 29, 2026

Quixote soundstage: An article in the Aug. 27 Section A about a film and TV producer taking over the former Quixote North Valley soundstage complex in Pacoima said the deal involved a 25-year lease with an option to buy. The lease is for 10 years and there is no purchase option.

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