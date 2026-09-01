For the Record - Sept. 1, 2026

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Baseball contract: An Aug. 24 column in Business about the Major League Baseball contract negotiations identified Juan Soto of the New York Mets as a player with a deferred contract. Soto’s $765-million, 15-year contract does not have a deferred balance clause.

Sex abuse law: An article in the Aug. 29 Section A about proposed changes to a law on sex abuse claims said that Los Angeles County has agreed to pay more than $5 billion to settle more than 12,000 claims stemming from alleged sexual abuse committed by government employees. The county has agreed to pay nearly $5 billion to settle more than 11,000 claims.

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