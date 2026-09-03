For the Record - Sept. 3, 2026

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Bikini Kill: In the Sept. 1 Entertainment section, an article about the best moments at the Daisy Chain Fields festival misspelled the first name of Bikini Kill bassist Kathi Wilcox as Kathy.

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