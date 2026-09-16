For the Record - Sept. 16, 2026

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Reagan’s campaigns: A column in the Sept. 13 Section A about the 2028 presidential campaign said Ronald Reagan twice ran unsuccessfully for president while serving as California governor. Reagan was a former governor the second time he sought the White House, in 1976.

License plates: An article in the Sept. 13 California section said the state of California had not yet issued a new license plate sequence. The Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing the plates earlier this year.

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