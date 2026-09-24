For the Record - Sept. 24, 2026

Texas Senate race: An article in the Sept. 22 Section A about key U.S. Senate races said that James Talarico is trying to become the first Texas Democrat elected to the Senate since 1993. The last Texas Democrat elected to the Senate was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

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